Anderson will return to the bench for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Rudy Gobert (hip) is back from a one-game absence, so this is an expected move. Anderson gave the Timberwolves one of his best performances of the season Wednesday versus Boston, scoring 17 points with eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes.
