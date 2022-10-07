Anderson will come off the bench for Thursday's preseason game against the Lakers.
With Rudy Gobert set to rejoin the lineup for his preseason debut, Anderson will shift to a bench role against the Lakers. Anderson will likely be one of the first players off the bench for the Timberwolves during the regular season after a productive 2021-22 campaign with Memphis.
