Anderson had 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 victory over the Pelicans.

Anderson finished in double figures for the first time in a week, and he also made his mark on the defensive end by notching a pair of blocks and steals. His scoring has been inconsistent over the last three games, but he's secured at least one block and one steal in six of his last seven matchups.