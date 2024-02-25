Anderson recorded 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 31 minutes during Saturday's 101-86 win over the Nets.

Anderson got the starting nod due to Rudy Gobert's absence due to injury, hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and ending as one of four Timberwolves with a double-digit point total in a near double-double showcase. Anderson, who also handed out a trio of assists, has tallied at least 10 points and eight rebounds in two games this season, posting his eighth outing with 10 or more points.