Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson (illness) isn't listed on the Timberwolves' injury report for Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs.
Anderson missed Thursday's Game 6 win over the Nuggets in the first round due to an illness, though he's set to return to action Monday. Over five first-round appearances, he averaged 0.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.0 minutes per showing.
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