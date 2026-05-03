Anderson (illness) isn't listed on the Timberwolves' injury report for Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs.

Anderson missed Thursday's Game 6 win over the Nuggets in the first round due to an illness, though he's set to return to action Monday. Over five first-round appearances, he averaged 0.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.0 minutes per showing.