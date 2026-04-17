Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 meeting with the Nuggets.
Anderson sat out the Timberwolves final regular-season game for right knee injury maintenance, but he'll get back out there Saturday. In 19 games with the Timberwolves this season, Anderson averaged 4.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
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