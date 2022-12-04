Anderson is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Anderson got a spot start Wednesday and finished with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists across 39 minutes against the Grizzlies, but he heads back to the bench here. He's averaging 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game across 14 appearances off the bench in 2022-23.
