Anderson had seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 121-115 victory over the Pacers.

Anderson moved back into the starting lineup Wednesday but failed to deliver anything of note. The Timberwolves simply went in another direction here, given Anderson's struggles, limiting him to just 22 minutes. He had been playing well prior to this effort and so anyone who grabbed him off waivers should persist given his ability to chip in across multiple categories.