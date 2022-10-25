Anderson (back) remains sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Spurs..
Anderson will skip a third consecutive game due to a back injury that surfaced early Oct. 21 versus the Jazz. His exact timetable for return remains unclear, but the fact that he was designated out right away doesn't offer a ton of encouragement that he'll be ready to play two days later against the Lakers.
