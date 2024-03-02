Anderson (knee) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Kings.
No surprise here, as Anderson was considered doubtful for the contest. In his absence, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are candidates to absorb some of Anderson's minutes off the bench. His next chance to play will come Sunday versus the Clippers.
