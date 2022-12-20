Anderson (back) is out for Monday's contest against Dallas, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
After being a late addition to the injury report, Anderson will officially miss Monday's game against the Mavericks. Jaden McDaniels and Wendell Moore figure to see more opportunities with Anderson on the sidelines. The veteran forward's next chance to take the floor comes Wednesday in a rematch against Dallas.
