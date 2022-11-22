Anderson is out for Monday's contest against the Heat due to back spasms.
The veteran forward was a late addition to the Timberwolves' injury and will miss Monday's contest against Miami. Taurean Prince and Naz Reid figure to receive more usage with Anderson on the sidelines. Anderson's next chance to return comes Wednesday in Indiana.
