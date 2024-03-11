Anderson (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Anderson has been dealing with shoulder pain that will ultimately keep him sidelined. In his absence, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will move into the starting lineup, while T.J. Warren could also see some run in the rotation.
