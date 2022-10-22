Anderson (back) is out Sunday against the Thunder.
After just one minute Friday, Anderson suffered back spasms. As he's sidelined Sunday, more minutes could be in store for Taurean Prince, Jaylen Nowell and Austin Rivers.
