The Timberwolves have ruled Anderson out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left knee sprain.

Anderson will miss the second leg of the Timberwolves' back-to-back set after he exited early in Tuesday's 114-105 win over the Spurs due to what the team described as left hamstring tightness. The Timberwolves have now provided an updated diagnosis of Anderson's injury, and he can be viewed as day-to-day until the team provides more official word on the extent of the health concern. With Rudy Gobert (ankle) being listed as questionable for Wednesday, Anderson's absence could test Minnesota's depth in the frontcourt.