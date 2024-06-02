Anderson averaged 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks across 15.3 minutes in 15 playoff appearances.

Anderson will be an unrestricted free agent this season and his future in Minnesota is currently unclear. The 30-year-old averaged 6.4 points, 4.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks across 79 regular-season games, a slight decline from just a year before. However, the veteran wing could be of use for many contending teams, and is bound to have a number of suitors heading into the offseason.