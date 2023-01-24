Anderson amassed two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist across 12 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets.

Anderson saw his fewest minutes since leaving the second game of the season early with an injury. Over his past two contests, he's totaled just two points (1-10 FG), seven rebounds and three assists after he averaged 12.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 32.4 minutes across his previous five appearances. Anderson's recent slump is certainly concerning, and if he doesn't see his usual 25-to-30 minutes during Wednesday's contest against the Pelicans, fantasy mangers should start to worry. It's possible his drop in playing time Monday was due to an injury, so mangers should wait for the Timberwolves' next injury report before making any roster decisions.