Anderson had 11 points (2-6 FG, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Saturday's 123-117 victory over the Hornets.

This was the first time that Anderson scored in double figures since Nov. 4, and he did most of his damage from the free throw line Saturday. It's no secret that Anderson has been in a slump for several weeks, but Saturday's performance was definitely a step in the right direction. Minnesota will continue to need more from Anderson if Anthony Edwards (hip) misses additional time.