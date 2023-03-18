Anderson chipped in 11 points (4-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and one steal over 51 minutes during Friday's 139-131 double-overtime loss to the Bulls.

Anderson now has four career triple-doubles, and this was his third of the season. He has really stepped up in the playmaking department, dishing out a total of 43 assists over his last four games. If Anthony Edwards has to miss time due to an ankle sprain, Anderson is going to have his hands full in this offense and he certainly looks up to the challenge.