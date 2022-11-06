Anderson ended with 16 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 129-117 win over the Rockets.

Anderson logged his first start of the season, sliding into the opening five with Rudy Gobert ruled out. It was a vintage performance from Anderson, contributing on both ends of the floor. Based on the result here, there is a good chance he sticks in the starting lineup until Gobert makes it back on the floor. If that is the case, he could be worth a look as a short-term addition in 12-team formats.