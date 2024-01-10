Anderson had 11 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and three assists over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 113-92 victory over the Magic.

Anderson recorded his highest points total since Dec. 2 in Tuesday's win over Orlando. The veteran forward is averaging 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 21.5 minutes across his last 10 appearances. However, Anderson is a virtual non-factor from outside the arc, as he is shooting just 16.7 percent on 0.6 three-point attempts per contest over that span.