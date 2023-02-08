Anderson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz.
Anderson may miss his second straight game after playing limited minutes in his previous two outings with back spasms. Naz Reid was inserted into the starting lineup in his absence. If Anderson can't suit up Wednesday, his next chance to play will be Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies.
