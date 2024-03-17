Anderson (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Anderson has been given questionable tags ahead of each of the last three games, and he was able to play in both of the previous two cases. If he is not able to make a third straight appearance, T.J. Warren and Naz Reid are likely to see extra minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Starting vs. Utah on Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Will play against Clippers•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Game-time call for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Dealing with shoulder pain•