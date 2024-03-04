Anderson is questionable for Monday's game versus Portland with a left knee sprain.
Anderson returned from a two-game absence Sunday versus the Clippers due to his left knee, and he played well in 14 minutes with eight points, three assists, three rebounds and one block. Minnesota will likely want to see how his knee responded before making a determination on his status.
