Anderson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Anderson has missed the past two games for Minnesota, but he's trending in the right direction. Anthony Edwards (ankle) is also considered questionable, so Minnesota could potentially be at full strength. Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaden McDaniels are candidates to step up if that's not the case.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Out Wednesday with knee sprain•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Done for game•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Returns after injury scare•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Nears double-double in start•