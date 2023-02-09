Anderson (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Anderson has missed the last two games due to back spasms, and his status for Friday's matchup is still up in the air. If he's sidelined once again, Naz Reid and Taurean Prince should continue to see increased run.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Questionable against Utah•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Won't return Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Available vs. Nuggets•