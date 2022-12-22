Anderson (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.
Anderson has missed the past two games with back spasms, prompting Austin Rivers to join the starting five and see increased minutes. Anderson's availability may come down to a game-time call.
