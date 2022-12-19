Anderson is questionable for Monday's contest against Dallas due to back spasms, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
The veteran forward has appeared in 13 straight games for Minnesota but is now questionable against the Mavericks after popping up on the injury report. If Anderson is forced to sit out Monday, his next chance to return comes Wednesday in a rematch against Dallas.
