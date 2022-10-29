Anderson (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Spurs.
Anderson has been held out of four straight games as he deals with back spasms. His absence has opened up more minutes for Taurean Prince, who should continue to receive around 20 minutes for as long as Anderon is out.
