Anderson is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Magic due to back spasms according to Timberwolves PR.
Anderson logged just five minutes prior to leaving the game with just a block to show for it. If he is unable to return Friday, the Timberwolves will likely lean on Naz Reid who has been playing really well in the first half.
