Anderson is considered questionable to return to Friday's matchup with the Jazz due to back spasms, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
The severity of Anderson's back spasms is not known at this time. Taurean Prince would likely be the prime beneficiary should he ultimately be unable to return, and if he were to miss any future contests because of them.
