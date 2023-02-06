Anderson (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets.

Anderson attempted to play through the back issue on Sunday, but he tapped out after just 13 minutes, so there's certainly a chance he'll need to skip Monday's game with it being the first of a back-to-back. If he's not able to give it a go, there will be more minutes available for guys like Taurean Prince, Matt Ryan and Naz Reid.