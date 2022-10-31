Anderson (back) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Suns.
Anderson returned to the Timberwolves' lineup Saturday after missing the team's past four games due to a back injury. However, the veteran forward now finds himself back on the injury report with the same injury. If Anderson can't suit up Tuesday, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Bucks.
