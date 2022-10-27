Anderson (back) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Lakers.

Anderson will look to make his return Friday after missing three consecutive games due to back spasms. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said earlier that Anderson's status is "up in the air," so it sounds like his availability will be a game-time decision. The 30-year-old forward's next game will be Sunday against the Spurs if he doesn't play Friday.