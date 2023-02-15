Anderson (back) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Wizards.

Anderson remains bothered by back spasms, though he appeared in the Wolves' prior two games and totaled 24 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in 41 minutes. If the veteran sits out the final game before the All-Star break, bigger roles could be in store for Taurean Prince, Jaylen Nowell and Jaden McDaniels.