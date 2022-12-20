Anderson (back) is questionable to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Mavericks.
Anderson is questionable to miss his second straight game due to back spasms. Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels should see extended minutes if he's ruled out Wednesday.
