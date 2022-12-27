Anderson is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to back spasms.
Anderson has recovered from his illness but is still questionable to miss his fifth straight game with a back injury. If he is ruled out Wednesday, his next opportunity to play is Friday's matchup with the Bucks.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Won't play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Another missed game Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Questionable Wednesday•