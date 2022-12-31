Anderson had seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 FT), one rebound and four assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 123-114 loss to Milwaukee.

Anderson returned after missing five straight games with a back injury, sliding straight into the starting lineup. While he was able to play for 23 minutes, it did not translate into tangible production. Until Karl-Anthony Towns returns from his calf injury, Anderson is likely to remain a key piece for the Timberwolves. He is worth considering if you need a player who can chip in across multiple categories, albeit on low volume.