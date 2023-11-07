Anderson ended with three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 114-109 overtime victory over Boston.

Scoring will never be Anderson's best attribute in fantasy basketball, but he's generally pretty productive elsewhere. Through six games this season, Anderson is averaging 7.8 points, 4.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals.