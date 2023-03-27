Anderson logged 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and five steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 99-96 victory over the Warriors.

Anderson's role was set to be diminished by Karl-Anthony Towns' return, but he was the first man up with the second unit and turned in 32 minutes in a reserve role. Sunday marked Anderson's ninth double-double of the season, and he also collected a season-high five steaks in the win. His excellent secondary numbers throughout the season have padded his fantasy totals when his shot volume is low, and he should continue producing despite the demotion.