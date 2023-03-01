Anderson finished with 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 108-101 win over the Clippers.

Anderson continues to distinguish himself as a valuable contributor during Karl-Anthony Towns' (calf) extended absence. While Anderson suffers from a low shot volume occasionally, his numbers off the glass have been consistent. He caps off the month of February with an average of 6.2 rebounds per game over nine contests.