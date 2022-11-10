Anderson isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Suns.
Anderson had started the team's previous two games due to Rudy Gobert being out while in health and safety protocols. Anderson averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 28.0 minutes across his two starts.
