Anderson (eye) was cleared to play for China over the summer in the FIBA World Cup, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.

Anderson suffered an eye injury during the first round of the playoffs a season ago after catching an inadvertent blow to the face. He was forced to miss Game 5 and ultimately required surgery, but he made a quick recovery and was given the green light to suit up for China. "I had to be strong for my family, really," said Anderson. Everyone in my family was kind of spooked and I didn't show them I was spooked. But it was definitely tough. I was hearing that I don't know if I'd ever be able to play again." Following his full recovery, Anderson will be ready to go for the start of the 2023-24 campaign.