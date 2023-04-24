Anderson (eye) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Nuggets.
Anderson exited Sunday's matchup against Denver due to a left eye/facial contusion, and the injury will force him to miss at least one additional game. Taurean Prince and Austin Rivers could see a few additional minutes Tuesday as the Timberwolves attempt to avoid elimination.
