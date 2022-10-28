Anderson (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Anderson was officially questionable ahead of Friday's matchup, but coach Chris Finch said prior to the game that the forward was unlikely to play. Anderson will be held out for a fourth consecutive game due to back spasms, while his next chance to return will be Sunday against the Spurs.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Questionable versus Lakers•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Status uncertain Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Out again Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Won't play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Unlikely to play Monday•