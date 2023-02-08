Anderson (back spasms) will not play against the Nuggets on Tuesday.
He was carrying a questionable tag, but this is likely the right call for Minnesota considering the forward has left each of his last two games early with discomfort. Taurean Prince has been getting the bulk of Anderson's minutes with Nathan Knight picking up the scraps.
