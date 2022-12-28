Anderson (back) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.
Anderson's absence streak will extend to five games due to back spasms. However, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch hopes he will rejoin the lineup for Friday's matchup with Milwaukee, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Won't play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Another missed game Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Won't play Wednesday•