Anderson had 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Anderson got the starting nod with both Mike Conley (rest) and Rudy Gobert (hip) out of the starting five, setting a season high in scoring while finishing two boards short of the double-digit mark and adding a handful of assists. Anderson has tallied at least 10 points and five assists in three games this year, hauling in eight or more boards in three contests.