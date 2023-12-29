Anderson notched eight points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 victory over the Mavericks.

Anderson led all Timberwolves bench players in rebounds and assists while ending second on the team in boards en route to a season high total in a near double-double. Anderson has posted nine or more rebounds in two games this year, recorded at least five points and five rebounds in 11 outings.