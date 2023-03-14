Anderson ended Monday's 136-115 victory over the Hawks with 14 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 37 minutes.

Anderson was the only starter to play in the final minute, which is when he grabbed his 10th rebound to secure his second triple-double of the season. The 29-year-old typically brings a little bit of everything to the table, and though he doesn't deliver eye-popping production in any one area, he's been performing as a top-60 player on a per-game basis in nine-category formats over the last two weeks.